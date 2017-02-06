Sports News

New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback Play

The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history with a stunning overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on 5 February. For Tom Brady, the 34-28 win earned him Super Bowl MVP honors for an unprecedented fourth time, a quarterback-record fifth NFL title. Feb 6, 2017
