Sports News
Play
Alastair Cook has stepped down as England cricket captain. The opening batsman led the national team a record 59 times, winning two Ashes series and becoming Englands record run scorer in Test matches during his tenure.
Feb 6, 2017
Alastair Cook steps down as England Test cricket captain
Cricket news: Alastair Cook resigns as England Test captain; Joe Root to replace him?
Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2017: Schedule, Tickets information for 2nd leg match in Kolkata
Play
The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history with a stunning overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on 5 February. For Tom Brady, the 34-28 win earned him Super Bowl MVP honors for an unprecedented fourth time, a quarterback-record fifth NFL title.
Feb 6, 2017
New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
Tamil Nadu CM Sasikala: R Ashwin says his 'job opportunities' tweet is non-political
India cricket news: BCCI's Committee of Administrators shuts down Thakur and Shirke's offices in Delhi
Chelsea transfer news: Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu wants to join Chelsea in the summer
India tennis news: After Davis Cup win, Yuki Bhambri slams AITA
Sergio Aguero hints at possible Manchester City exit in the summer
Super Bowl LI: Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey stolen; New England Patriots willing to offer Brady new 5-year contract
IPL 2017 auction: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult sends a timely reminder to IPL franchises
2017 Six Nations rugby results and reaction: England, Scotland and Wales lead the way after round one
Super Bowl LI: Twitter reacts to New England Patriots' historic comeback win against Atlanta Falcons
AFCON final: Cameroon lift Africa Cup of Nations after 15 years as Aboubakar's late goal stuns Egypt
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains