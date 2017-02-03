Sports News

Eddie Jones warns England players not to be complacent like Arsenal Play

Eddie Jones warns England players not to be complacent like Arsenal

England head coach Eddie Jones wants his players focused against France, who they play in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on 4 February. England will register a national record for a 15th successive victory if they beat France, but Jones doesnt want his players to be complacent and just to focus on the match, drawing parallels with Arsenals lose to Watford on 21 January. Feb 2, 2017
