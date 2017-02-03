Sports News
AFCON 2017: Cameroon to face Egypt in final after defeating Ghana 2-0
England head coach Eddie Jones wants his players focused against France, who they play in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on 4 February. England will register a national record for a 15th successive victory if they beat France, but Jones doesnt want his players to be complacent and just to focus on the match, drawing parallels with Arsenals lose to Watford on 21 January.
Feb 2, 2017
Eddie Jones warns England players not to be complacent like Arsenal
Cricket commentator Ramiz Raja wants to cast Katrina Kaif, Mahira Khan in his debut film
Kerala: Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates sports medicine centres in Kozhikode and Kochi
Indian derby 2017: Entry fee, dress codes, live shows at Mahalaxmi Race Course horse racing weekend
A new generation of boxers is striving to become the next Vijender Singh and make a nation proud of its punches
IPL 2017 auction: Will England players like Stokes, Morgan, Roy be made available for full IPL 10? England coach gives latest
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard retires from professional football
Ghana vs Cameroon Afcon 2017 live football streaming: Watch Africa Cup of Nations semifinal live on TV, Online
Tiger Woods struggles at Dubai Desert Classic as he continues his return from injury
Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer: Agent Mino Raiola gives Manchester United fans some shocking news
Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens WWE 2017: Ticket information, date, fight card, venue
Super Bowl LI: Here are 8 reasons why we're cheering for the New England Patriots! [PHOTOS]
2017 Six Nations Championship schedule: Fixtures, when, where, which channel and what time - all you need to know
