Arsene Wenger reveals he tried to sign NGolo Kante before he joined Chelsea

Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger admitted to trying to sign NGolo Kante before he signed for Chelsea for £30 million. The Frenchman came into the spotlight following his impressive performances for Leicester City during their title winning 2015/16 campaign, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United vying for his services. Feb 3, 2017
