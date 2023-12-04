Bollywood diva Malaika Arora popularly known as 'Chaaiya Chaaiya' girl never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a fashion icon, Malaika is known for her fitness and often gets papped for her yoga and pilates classes. At 50, she is one of the fittest B-town stars we have in the industry.

The actor often raises eyebrows with her chick and glamorous avatars. The style icon is currently judging the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Malaika Arora stuns in a fusion outfit at an event in Vrindavan.

The actor often is known for her sartorial choices. Be it shimmery, embroidered, one-piece, or evening gown or saree. Malaika often turns heads with her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Recently, Malaika attended an event at Nathdwara with a few more celebs, where she interacted with the crowd.

Malika looked ethereal as she looked stunning in a fusion outfit. She opted for a black dhoti-style pants and a pink sleeveless crop blouse. She kept her hair open. Malaika was seen interacting with the crowd and also chanted, 'Radhe Radhe'.

Netizens left unimpressed with Malaika's choice of outfit

A user wrote, " Thodi dhram baaki hai ya nai apna culture ho bhul gyi lgti ho atleast yha toh sahi kapde pehan k jati judge krne ka haq nai hume pr baaki sb b yhi follow karegy na...(She could have worn appropriate clothes at least at a religious place).

Another mentioned, "Is exhibiting the cleavage mandatory???"

The third one mentioned, "Malaika get some dressing sense..."

The diva recently shared a video on Instagram stories wherein she can be seen flaunting her sizzling all-black look.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor.