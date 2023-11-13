Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a fashion icon, Malaika is known for her fitness and often gets papped for her yoga and pilates classes. At 50, she is one of the fittest B-town stars we have in the industry.

The actor often raises eyebrows with her chick and glamorous avatars. The style icon is currently judging the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Malaika Arora wears a thong beneath a see-though bodycon thigh-high gown; and trips while posing for paps

On Monday, the actor was spotted looking on the sets of the dance reality show. She looked stunning in an embellished see-through bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit.

During photo-ops the actor tripped as she was wearing high heels and as the lengthy gown got stuck in between her heels. However, she managed to balance herself. After the photo-ops, while turning back, netizens noticed that her dress was see-through and a section of netizens slammed her for not wearing innerwear.

However, not many know that for such dress actors usually opt for thongs.

Netizens brutally trolled Malaika for her outfit.

A user mentioned, " So vulgar.."

Another mentioned, " Did she not wear underwear?"

The third one was of the view, "Why is she always dressed so inappropriately.."

Malaika Arora's Diwali celebrations

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories and shared a photo in which she was seen posing with her parents, sister Amrita Arora and the kids. In the photo, Malaika was seen wearing a red salwar kameez with a pearl choker. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen sporting a tilak on her forehead while she posed with her family. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "शूभ दीपावाली✨."

Arjun was among the first few to like the post.