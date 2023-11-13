Salman Khan has roared back with his impeccable action-packed avatar in Tiger 3. The film was released on November 12, 2023, and despite Diwali celebrations, movie-goers and ardent fans of Salman Khan flocked to theatres to watch the film's first-day show on Sunday morning.

Chaos inside Malegaon theatre as Salman Khan's fans burst firecrackers amid Tiger 3's screening

Movie theatres nationwide experienced a surge in enthusiastic fans, eager to witness their beloved actor in action. Amid a celebratory atmosphere, fans of Bhaijaan in a theatre in Malegaon ignited firecrackers upon seeing Salman Khan's entry.

As Usual ? Salman Khan Fanclub Malegaon continues the TREND of Bursting Crackers in Theatres on Salman Khan's Entry, Though It is not advised but Fans ka emotion kon Samjhe ?? #Tiger3review #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/HIoVWKEWBp — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 12, 2023

The fans couldn't keep their calm as they saw Salman Khan on-screen after a hiatus.

Several videos and pictures have been shared online.

'Tiger 3' released in theatres on November 12. A video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik district in Maharashtra. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatrer pic.twitter.com/zPpCc75vzl — Ravi Rock (@Ravi02178934) November 13, 2023

The clip shows, a crowd running towards the exit as the sparks of firecrackers fly across. In fact, a few other cinema halls also reported similar incidents.

Reportedly, the video was taken inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon in Nashik. As fireworks went on for over a minute, many fans, who were seated inside the theater, could be seen running to a safe space hoping to escape uninjured.

The firecrackers being set off by fans in the cinema hall could have turned into a massive disaster.

Day 1 box office report of Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 have had a great start at the box office. The film has collected over ₹44.5 crore on day 1 in India across languages, as per a report by sacnilk.com

Salman Khan's fans ignited firecrackers during the release of Antim

This is not the first time, in 2021, during the release of Antim: The Final Truth, several videos of fans bursting crackers inside the cinema hall went viral, and the Bollywood star had to come out to urge fans to not do it.

"Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u," Salman had posted on social media then.

About Tiger 3

On Diwali release of Tiger 3, Salman said, "It is always special to have a release in Diwali because I have very fond memories of how the festival has always blessed me with good luck. It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven't had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film!"

Katrina added, "This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3!"

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.