The wait is over as Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is released today and it's a perfect Diwali gift for Bhaijaan's fans. On Saturday evening, Salman Khan attended the special screening of Tiger 3. Looking dapper as ever Salman Khan was clicked arriving at the special screening of the action movie with his entourage.

The team organized a special screening in Mumbai. The paps clicked Bhaijaan as he was seated in the front seat of his swanky luxury car, dressed casually in a black shirt.

Take a look.

Fans pour milk on Salman Khan's film's poster and huge cut-out

Tiger 3 is running houseful on day 1 despite being Diwali. Fans have already watched the first-day show of the film early in the morning and shared their reviews on social media.

A section of fans were seen dressed in Pathani suits and trademark shawls that Bhaijaan wears in the film. Most of his ardent fans were seen dancing their hearts out in theatres.

Just look at the craze of this "cameo" Hamara Pathaan in Andhra Pradesh Kadapa theatre turns in to stadium Bhai screen he nhi dikhai de raha tha ?????#Pathaan #Tiger3Review #EmraanHashmi #YRFSpyUniverse #ShahRuhKhan #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/UiEyKwi0KB — Kadapa srkian (@ShaikThoufiq11) November 12, 2023

Several clips on social media show fans pouring milk on huge standees of Tiger 3 and also celebrating Tiger 3 day by putting garlands on Salman Khan's posters.

Latest : Audience reaction on #Tiger3 movie From Ranchi ??



Tiger 3 sare SPY MOVIES KA BAAP HAI, "I have come from Lohardaga, which is at a distance of 70 km, to watch #SalmanKhan bhai, I am his biggest fan. ? ?#Tiger3Review

pic.twitter.com/vJftKZFuk8 — ????? (@BloodyRahul) November 12, 2023

However, a section of fans was seen slamming netizens for wasting milk on Salman Khan's posters.

A user wrote, "Milk waste ni karna chahiye tha bhaijaan ne last time bola hai...( don't waste milk, bhaijaan had said),

Just like the early reviews, the film's box-office early reports and advance booking to seem to be roaring.

People Standing in Long Line For #Tiger3 on Diwali Day, Maddening Response Yaar ? Video From Ranchi, Jharkhand! #Tiger3review #SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/Zc4dNFWrMj — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 12, 2023

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif's film mints 10 cr on opening day!

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer spy thriller has already sold tickets worth ₹10 crore for all days in its advance booking so far.

#Tiger3 Day 1 Advance Booking Data (Top States):



Maharashtra: 4.35 Cr?

Delhi: 2.73 Cr

Karnataka: 2.45 Cr

Gujarat: 2.18 Cr

West Bengal: 2.04 Cr

Telangana: 1.73 Cr

Uttar Pradesh: 1.58 Cr — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 12, 2023

The official X (formerly Twitter) portal of the film trade portal Sacnilk that Tiger 3 has now crossed ₹10 crore in advance booking for all days.

Highest Opening Day Advance Booking in Hindi Only [2023]?



1. #Jawan: 37.22 Cr? [expected to remain on top]

2. #Pathaan: 31.18 Cr

3. #Tiger3: 22.67 Cr

4. #Gadar2: 17.6 Cr



Note: Every month, our tracking increases as more theatres are coming online so previous data for each… — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 12, 2023

Tiger 3 is set to have shown running 24x7 in theatres as cinemas in Ahmedabad and the Middle East become the first ones to play the movie round the clock, owing to the massive demand for the YRF Spy Universe film.

Tiger 3 movie cast

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Simran, Ranvir Shorey, Revathi, Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Chandrachur Rai, Anant Vidhat Sharma, Gavie Chahal, Danish Husain. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.