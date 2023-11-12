Tiger 3 movie cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Simran, Ranvir Shorey, Revathi, Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Chandrachur Rai, Anant Vidhat Sharma, Gavie Chahal, Danish Husain

Tiger 3 movie director: Maneesh Sharma

The wait is finally over, Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been released in theatres and fans have flocked to cinema halls to watch the first-day first show of the show. Despite Diwali, the movie-goers' enthusiasm and love to watch Bhaijaan on-screen after a hiatus hasn't died down.

Fans are decked up in Pathani suits and flocked to theatres in large numbers to watch Tiger 3.

Movie-goers who have watched the film have shared the first review of Tiger 3 on social media.

And fans are loving Bhaijaan's Tiger 3. There is drama, emotions, songs, dance and a gripping storyline.

The first half gives a gist of the story wherein the lead actors Tiger and Zoya are seen in different locations. As Tiger and Zoya are now parents, they take care of their son.

Amidst his daddy duties, Tiger tracks down his enemies. Come antagonist Emraan Hashmi who doesn't let Tiger live in peace.

The best part of the film is when Pathaan aka SRK comes flying into the horizon in sexy man-bun mouth one-liners.

The film is for Salman Khan fans' there are certain songs and lengthy scenes that mighty strict the screenplay, nonetheless, it's a Diwali bonanza and it's a treat to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on-screen again.

A section of movie-goers lauded Salman Khan's action-packed avatar. While few were of the view that the VFX was shoddy and the screenplay for lousy. As compared to its prequels, Tiger 3 lacked the punch.

#Tiger3Review - Blockbuster. This movie will easily make the comeback of Salman bhai to the biggest of blockbuster movies. The Action blocks, vfx, Screenplay everything was good especially that katrina towel fight scene. ? Loved it. 4/5 ⭐ — अमित ™ (@Hrxfan_boy) November 12, 2023

A user wrote, "#Tiger3Review : The TIGER Is Backkk And How #Tiger3 is a complete action thriller entertainer, there is not a single dull moment full of emotions, suspense, thrill and non-stop action. Failed to hear all the dialogues bcz public was going CRAZY even in multiplex. "

Another mentioned, "#KatrinaKaif as Zoya always looks staining and #EmraanHashmi has also done a great job as Aatish. Thrilling Ending With The Perfect Setup For #War2. Lord #ManeeshSharma."