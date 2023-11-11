Salman Khan's fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Tiger 3. It's double dhamaka for fans as the film is hitting the screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

One of the most successful on-screen Jodis in the history of Indian cinema, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, have never had a Diwali release together! With Tiger 3, this iconic pair is set to entertain India and cine-lovers all over the world this Diwali! Diwali has a special place in the hearts of these two superstars as it's loaded with nostalgia. And fans have already booked the tickets for the film.

Salman, Katrina, and Emraan urge the audience to not disclose spoilers from YRF's Tiger 3!

Amid the wait and clock ticking, the cast of Tiger 3 has made an important announcement for fans. The trio Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Khan requested the movie-goers to not leak any spoilers from the film and many cine-goers might miss watching the film on the first day but could catch up in the coming days.

Salman took to Instagram stories and wrote, "We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!"

Katrina also wrote on her social media saying, "The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 adds to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali!"

Emraan penned down this message. "A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don't reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!" he wrote.

Salman and Katrina on Diwali release

Salman says, "It is always special to have a release in Diwali because I fondly remember how the festival has always blessed me with good luck. It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven't had any Diwali releases and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film! As co-stars, we have done films that have been loved by many people. So, if we can give them the best Diwali with Tiger 3, we would be very humbled."

Katrina says, "This Diwali is extra special because I have a release in Tiger 3, a film which is about triumph over evil. It's also my first film with Salman to be released on Diwali! Salman and I are looking forward to entertaining everyone and adding even more joy and excitement to this Diwali festivities. This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Sunday, Nov 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

This is the fifth film from YRF Spy Universe, the biggest movie IP of India, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. All the films from YRF's spy-verse have been blockbusters.