It's choti Diwali today and on the occasion of Dhanteras which was on Friday, there were two Diwali bashes hosted by two top-notch producers in the city. One was hosted by Ekta Kapoor, while the other one was hosted by producer AmritPal Singh. Celebs were seen flocking to both parties.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Madhuri Dixit among others were snapped at AmritPal Singh's bash.

While Katrina skipped attending Ekta Kapoor's bash.

Several videos have been doing the rounds from Amritpal Singh's bash wherein Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharwari Wagh and Isabella Kaif were spotted posing together at a bash. Photographers noticed the absence of Katrina Kaif and asked Vicky Kaushal the reason for her absence. The paps then asked if he missing Katrina, to this, Vicky smiled and said, yes.

The family then struck some poses together and headed towards the party.

Several inside pictures show Katrina Kaif cuddling Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina for the Diwali bash wore a golden saree and exuded elegance while Vicky opted for a black kurta.

Madhuri Dixit shared inside pictures from the bash, wherein we also spotted Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur clinging to each other along with Vicky and Katrina.

Fans were in awe seeing Katrina and Vicky lovingly cuddling.

Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Avneet Kaur and Kriti Sanon among others were spotted at Ekta's Diwali bash. Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen holding hands and he protected her from the crowd.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 which is releasing on November 12, 2023.