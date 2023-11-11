Diwali is here and B-town celebs are busy getting decked up to attend parties in the city. Friday was indeed full of fun as celebrities were seen flocking to two parties one after another. If producer Amritpal's Diwali bash was a star-studded one,

Jeetendra's daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a lavish bash on the occasion of Diwali. From renowned TV faces to top-notch B-town celebs were under one roof as they attended the bash. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan-Sidddharth Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Sonali Bendre, Sakshi Tanwar, Rohit Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and several other celebs added sparkle to Diwali festivities.

Ekta Kapoor, dressed in a pretty ensemble. Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor turned up in a black kurta.

Who wore what?

Ekta Kapoor the host of the Diwali party looked stunning in a full-length kurta. She wore a shimmy bralette inside as she posed for the paparazzi.

Worst dressed celebs

Ananya Panday wore a shimmery soft pink narrow lehenga paired with a strapless blouse. She looked smoking hot but left and was disappointed with her Diwali outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor too wore a cleave showing outfit and flaunted her abs. She came with her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also made it to the party.

Bhumi arrived in a silk saree tied in a seedha pallu style. She paired it with a tiny blouse and a choker necklace. Kriti Sanon wore a black lehenga with a backless top.

Disha Patani opted for a green bralette and draped a saree in the most sensuous way over it.

Aveent Kaur opted for a white lehnga and bralette blouse. Nargis Fakhri also made a rare appearance at the party. She was spotted in an orange lehenga.

Power couple Tejasswi and Karan Kundraa made head turns with their PDA.

Tejasswi wore a low-neck sleeveless blouse flaunting cleavage, while Karan wore a pink ethnic outfit.

Netizens went gaga over TV stars' sartorial choices, while they brutally slammed Ananya, Bhumi, Disha, Avneet and Tejasswi for wearing cleavage-showing outfits for Diwali.

Best dressed

Vidya Balan opted for a maroon and golden saree and arrived with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Richa Chadha wore a sharara for the party. Ali opted for a traditional outfit.

Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, and Mouni Roy opted for a white saree as she attended the bash with husband Suraj Nambiar were also among the guests.

Esha Deol looked stunning as she came with her cousin Abhay Deol at the bash.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi looked truly, madly deeply in love. Divyanka opted for a purple sharara and kurta with dupatta she looked simply divine as she flashed her infectious smile for paps.

Sakshi Tanwar looked stunning in a red saree. Disha Parmar exuded elegance in a green saree.

Rohit Roy was seen in a blue coat. Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera.

Content Queen Ekta Kapoor has produced several shows and is still one of the biggest names in the industry. Some of her TV shows are Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kuch Khona Hai Kuch Pana Hai, Kaleerein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, to name a few.