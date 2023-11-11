The festival of lights is here and B-town are enjoying the festivity decked up in their best traditional outfit. On Friday evening, two Diwali parties were hosted. One was Ekta Kapoor's bash and the second one was Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party.

Most of the B-town celebs attended Amritpal's bash. Couples Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended with their family.

Who wore what

Sidharth Malhotra wore a green kurta and Kiara opted for a red saree and paired it up bralette.

Katrina wore a beige-golden saree and heavy matching earrings, whereas Vicky was in a black kurta pyjama with golden details.

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend and Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also attended the party.. Isabelle wore a red one while Sharvari opted for a printed black lehenga.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked hand-in-hand. Shahid wore a sequined black kurta pyjama.

However, netzines trolled Sharvari for wearing a skimpy outfit.

A section of netizens even slammed Vicky for his looks.

Work front

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, the upcoming autobiographical drama, which stars him as the titular character Sam Manekshaw.