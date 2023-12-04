A prominent distributor asserts that the much-anticipated Tamil film 'Captain Miller' could have secured more lucrative offers if it had been released in December. However, the release was deferred to January 2024, causing hesitation among Telugu buyers. The distributor explains that during the Sankranthi festival, Telugu films take precedence over dubbed films as Telugu audiences flock to theaters for star-studded productions.

Despite the decent fan following of Tamil star Dhanush in Telugu states, 'Captain Miller' faces challenges due to the fierce competition from films like 'Guntur Kaaram,' 'Eagle,' 'Hanu-Man,' 'Naa Saami Ranga,' and others slated for Sankranthi. The distributor predicts that 'Captain Miller' may only fetch around Rs 5 to 6 crores for the Tamil makers, with recovery proving difficult amidst the intense competition.

Recognizing Dhanush's growing popularity among Telugu audiences, the national award-winning actor ventured into Tollywood with 'Sir,' collaborating with a Telugu production house and director. His portrayal as a teacher advocating for underprivileged students resonated well with the audience, proving a successful move.

In 'Captain Miller,' Dhanush takes on the role of a renegade Captain leading unconventional outlaws in daring heists during the 1930s and 1940s. The character, faced with a choice between evading pursuit or confronting challenges, adds an intriguing element to the storyline.

Dhanush's exceptional performance in 'Asuran' garnered him more Telugu fans, leading to the Telugu remake 'Narappa.' His recent film SIR with Venky Atluri also helped him garner many Telugu fans for all the right reasons. The actor is also set to captivate audiences with a pan-India film alongside director Sekar Kammula, solidifying his status as a versatile and widely acclaimed actor.