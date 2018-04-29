United defeated Arsenal 3-1 in their early-season meeting

Arsenal haven't won a league game on the road since December 2017

Manchester United will host Arsenal in a much-anticipated Premier League 2017/18 outing at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 29.

When is United vs Arsenal and how to watch it on TV, online in India

The Premier League outing between Manchester United and Arsenal will start at 4:30 pm local and 9 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Arsenal preview

All eyes will be on Arsene Wenger as Sunday's meeting will be his last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal's manager. The French tactician had announced earlier this month he would be ending his managerial association with the Gunners at the end of the ongoing season, thereby bringing an end to his 22-year-long reign.

Wenger's dominant Arsenal side of the late 1990s and the early 2000s had a lot of memorable battles at Old Trafford against Sir Alex Ferguson's United side. The 68-year-old also had a frosty relationship with Jose Mourinho but it has improved in the recent past.

Hope Wenger has a good reaction at Old Trafford: Mourinho

Mourinho admitted he regrets the "negatives episodes" he had with Wenger in the past and urged the Red Devils' fans to give a proper send off to the visiting manager Sunday.

"I hope he has a good reaction, or if not good at least not bad at all. He will feel the respect we have," Mourinho said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

He added: "There were little things that would be better without them, some gestures, some little things, it would be better without it. I feel better now without it. No doubt. But when I arrived in 2004, Arsenal was the champion, the Invincibles, and then I arrived.

"They pushed us to the limits. Do I regret negative episodes? Yes, I do."

Meanwhile, United, who are sitting on the second spot of the Premier League table with 74 points from 34 games, will be looking to extend their lead over third-placed Liverpool, who were held by Stoke City Saturday.

On the other hand, Arsenal, who are sixth with 57 points from 34 games, are unlikely to finish inside the top-four this season. Odds are heavily stacked against Wenger's side as they have not won a league game on the road since December 2017.

The Gunners will also have an eye on the upcoming Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, following their 1-1 draw at home Thursday, April 26.

Manchester United vs Arsenal - Global TV listings, live stream

UK: TV - Sky Sports Premier League; Live stream: Sky Go

US: TV - NBCSN; Live stream: fubo TV