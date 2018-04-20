Arsenal's announcement Friday, April 20 that Arsene Wenger would be stepping down as manager at the end of the 2017/18 season has triggered an outpouring of tributes to the Frenchman.

Wenger confirmed that he had arrived at the decision to end his 22-year-long association with the north London side after "careful considerations" and "discussions with the club".

He insisted Friday that he had served the club with "full commitment and integrity". The 68-year-old also urged the fans to back the club in the remainder of the ongoing season.

The French tactician joined Arsenal in October 1996 and is the longest-serving among the current managers in England's top flight club competition. Under Wenger, Arsenal won the league and FA Cup double twice — 1998 and 2002.

Wenger's highpoint with the north London club came in the 2003/04 campaign when his "Invincibles" remained undefeated en route to Premier League glory. They registered 26 wins and 12 draws in what was a historic season.

However, Wenger was under pressure over the last few years as his last title came more than a decade ago. Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, with 54 points from 33 matches. Notably, the Gunners finished outside the top-four for the first time under Wenger's guidance last season.

Nonetheless, Wenger has an opportunity to finish on a high, if Arsenal win the Europa League. The Gunners have made it to the last four of Europe's second-tier club competition, where they face La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in the two-legged semi-final.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of reactions to Wenger's decision to step down from his role as Arsenal manager. Check it out below.