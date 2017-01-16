LATEST NEWS
PreviousPauseNext

Tamil Nadu: Sasikala to succeed Panneerselvam as chief minister

  • Sasikala Natarajan
Sasikala, aka Chinamma, has been chosen as the leader of the AIADMK Legislative Party in a meeting of party MLAs.
By
Top News
IBT Focus
GAMING
EDITOR'S PICK
TECH BUZZ
AUTO
IBT TV
Spotlight
SPORTS
BUSINESS
SHOWBIZ
Top Photos