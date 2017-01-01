- LATEST NEWS
-
- 6:00 am Bollywood news: Sushant Singh to head to NASA; Sushmita Sen to judge 65th Miss Universe
- 12:29 am Hundreds of thousands march in Women’s March on Washington
- 12:18 am Womens marches around the world with millions protesting against Donald Trump
- 12:05 am Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 grand finale: Teriya Magar beats Salman Yusuff Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari to win trophy
- 12:01 am Android O release date and other details: What to expect from Nougat successor?
- 11:44 pm UP Assembly elections 2017: SP-Congress alliance on the rocks over seat sharing
- 11:35 pm The political gets personal at Womens March on London
- 10:00 pm Outlander Season 3 air date, spoilers: Photos from filming location show Jamie hasn't aged much
- 9:37 pm Android 7.0 Nougat update schedule for Samsung Galaxy A5, A7, A9, Galaxy J5, C5, C7
- 9:28 pm Modi govt to launch screening and control programme for 5 non-communicable diseases
- PreviousPauseNext
6 hours ago By Arkadev Ghoshal
Women's March on Washington begins as Trump presidency faces protests
14 hours ago By Namrata Tripathi
Jallikattu returns as Tamil Nadu Governor approves ordinance
13 hours ago By Arkadev Ghoshal
Pak hands over Indian soldier who had crossed LoC on Sept. 29
14 hours ago By Devyani Sultania
Assembly elections: Kejriwal wants EC to take away his security cover
9 hours ago By Arkadev Ghoshal
Govt to launch screening programme for 5 non-communicable diseases
8 hours ago By Vishnu Sukumaran
Wipro, HUL, HDFC Bank Q3 results likely to guide Sensex, Nifty
9 hours ago By S V Krishnamachari
Strength of India-US partnership lies in shared values: PM Modi
10 hours ago By Vishnu Sukumaran
Over 30 children fall unconscious during Bihar's human chain event
11 hours ago By Devyani Sultania
TOP NEWS
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
12 hours ago
10 hours ago
IBT Focus
MasterChef Junior US winner shows how beetroots can be a fun ingredient
1 day ago By Vanilla Sharma
Fans will love both Shah Rukh's Raees and Hrithik's Kaabil: Narendra Jha
GAMING
Hitman update coming soon to PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One S and PC
1 day ago By Rahul R
EDITOR'S PICK
TECH BUZZ
Where to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India: Price starts at Rs 9,999
9 hours ago By Sami Khan
Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S3 to get watchfaces from WatchMaker
AUTO
2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS for India may not feature fuel injection
9 hours ago By Ken Sunny
Maruti Suzuki Ignis RS is coming: Here's what we can expect
Hundreds of thousands march in Women’s March on Washington
Spotlight
Astronomers face extreme weather to unveil cosmic mysteries at South Pole
-
Premier League: Liverpool go down to Swansea in crazy game at Anfield10 hours ago By Deepak Vikraman
-
India vs England 3rd ODI team news, playing XI and pitch conditions11 hours ago By Deepak Vikraman
-
Milan vs Napoli 2017 live streaming: Watch Serie A live online, on TV10 hours ago By Sayantan Maitra
BUSINESS
-
CPSE Exchange Trade Fund issue gets overwhelming response14 hours ago By S V Krishnamachari
-
UFO Moviez Q3 results: Demonetisation likely to hit company's ad revenues15 hours ago By S V Krishnamachari
-
Motherson Sumi to acquire Finnish truck-wire maker PKC for $609 million1 day ago By Deependra Jha
SHOWBIZ
Ilayathalapathy Vijay secretly visits Marina Beach to support Jallikattu movement
9 hours ago By Prakash Upadhyaya
-
Raees: Shah Rukh steals a march over Salman, Aamir; becomes first Khan to promote movie on a train
-
Trump was obsessed with me and it was f**king crazy: Kristen Stewart
-
Deepika Padukone in awe of La La Land actor Ryan Gosling; wants to work with him
-
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi recap: Dev, Sonakshi meet after 7 years
-
Mika Singh at Trump's pre-inaugural dinner, Raees and Kaabil's advance booking begins and more