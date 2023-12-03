Even as Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that BJP won elections by abusing official machinery, the National Conference vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shifted all blame on "arrogant" Congress leadership for ensuring the victory of the Saffron Party in three states of the Hindi heartland.

"It appears that Congress leadership has failed to realize the ground situation in the state of Madhya Pradesh where the Samajwadi Party had wanted some seats to give a united fight to BJP", Omar pointed out.

"What harm could have been done if Congress had given 5-10 seats to SP as a constituent of the INDIA alliance, what loss could have been caused? what storm could have come? Now what have they won?" Omar asked while taunting Congress for the worst performance in Madhya Pradesh where BJP has been in power for the last nearly 20 years.

SP contested Madhya Pradesh elections alone

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are partners in the Opposition bloc INDIA, contested Madhya Pradesh assembly elections separately due to discord over seat-sharing.

After breaking off the seat-sharing agreement, SP Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress had " betrayed " his party.

"If the Congress didn't want to give seats (in MP), they should have said it before. The SP is fighting only on seats where it has its own organization. Now, after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) national elections, " Yadav stated.

"If the Congress continues to behave like this, then who will trust them? If we fight with confusion in mind against the BJP, then we won't succeed," he added.

Mehbooba seeks to downplay Cong's defeat

Mehbooba Mufti, on the other hand, sought to downplay the defeat of Congress in three crucial states of the Hindi heartland.

She exuded confidence that the result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be better for the opposition parties.

Interacting with media persons, Mehbooba Mufti said the opposition parties faced the might of the government, including its probe agencies, money power, and the Election Commission, in the Assembly elections.

Altaf Bukhari congratulates PM, HM

Apni Party president, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on election results in assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

In a press statement, Altaf Bukhari said that the assembly election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have shown that the people have faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.