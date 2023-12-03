Saturday night saw B-town stars dressed in their best ethnic outfits for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal tied the knot with Ahmedabad-based businessman Aman Mehta recently. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday.

The reception was attended by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

Who wore what?

Ranveer Singh attended the wedding reception in a black tuxedo looking dapper as ever. He was clicked arriving in his luxury car.

Another clip shows, Ranveer Singh touching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's feet and also hugged him before exiting a video. Ranveer often credits SLB for being instrumental in the development of his relationship with Deepika Padukone.

Sara Ali Khan wore a golden and blue Anarkali suit looking breathtakingly beautiful as ever.

Sonakshi Sinha also attended the reception with Zaheer Iqbal. Sonali Bendre looked stunning at the reception with her husband.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked ethereal in a gold-toned lehenga. She paired her ethnic outfit with jhumkas and gold bangles.

Sharmin Segal, the daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal, made her acting debut in 2019's Malaal, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production co-starring Meezan Jafri. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was as an assistant director on projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi.