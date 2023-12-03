Animal is roaring at the box office. Fans and critics are loving Ranbir Kapoor's ruthless axe-fight avatar. The revenge saga dipped in violence and blood starts after Ranbir Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor gets attacked. Ranbir confronts Bobby Deol who has a small yet meaty role in the film. The actor plays an antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

If Ranbir single-handedly stole the show, Bobby's impeccable acting is applaudworthy. Bobby is receiving praise from both critics and audiences. Bobby is overwhelmed with all the love he is getting for his role.

The actor was recently left in tears for the response and appreciation he is getting.

On Saturday, Bobby was clicked by paparazzi, wherein paps praised him for his performance, and fans lauded his performance—seeing the amount of love coming his way.

Bobby couldn't hold his tears.

Seeing Bobby cry people around him were consoled by the actor. While wiping his tears Bobby smiled and said, "Thank you guys. Thank you so much. God has been kind. I am getting so much love for this film. I feel like I am dreaming".

The actor was then seen hugging and shedding more tears as he sat in his car. A teary-eyed Bobby Deol finally waved goodbye and left the venue.

Fans were in awe of Bobby's soft-hearted side. If on-screen Lord Bobby is fighting bare-chested with Ranbir Kapoor in pulsating BGM and killing the goons with sharp objects. In real life, Bobby gets emotional with small things.

Take a look at the comments

A user mentioned, "Success tears. He deserves it. His entry gave shivers in the spine."

Another said, "Can't neglect the fact that he's really a good actor."

The third one mentioned, "He's such a nice actor. Great human being."

For the unversed, Bobby Deol opened up about drinking heavily during his low phase.

During their conversation at Koffee With Karan season 8 with Karan Johar, Bobby revealed that when he didn't get work, he turned to alcohol for solace. However, Bobby shared that his wake-up call came when his son asked him why he stayed at home while his wife, Tanya Deol, went to work every day.

Opening up about the feelings of dejection when he couldn't secure roles in the film industry, Bobby said, "I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positivity coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife worked."

Describing how his son's comment acted as a turning point, he said, "Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know mom, papa sits at home and you go to work every day. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't! It was a slow process when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight."

He said, "My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything holding someone's hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also; you still haven't worked with me."

Some of Bobby's films like Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Race 3 didn't fare well at the box office. In the Class Of 83, Bobby's role was appreciated followed by the much-talked-about web series, Ashram and now Animal, it seems there is no looking back for him now.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. The film was released on December 1.