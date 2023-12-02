Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of the recently released film Animal. The film has been getting rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Ranbir Kapoor's doting wife and actor Alia Bhatt has been the biggest cheerleader for her husband's gruesome act in Animal. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor is all going gaga over Ranbir's performance.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu was impressed by her son Ranbir's flawless performance and heaped praise on the box-office success. The film Animal talks bout the father-son relationship.

Ranbir has time and again spoken about his equation with his late father Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor is indeed a proud mother after seeing Ranbir's success.

The veteran actor remembered Rishi Kapoor, and on Saturday, Neetu took to her Instagram stories and shared a still of Ranbir from the film Animal and captioned it as "Wish Rishi ji was here.."

Fans also got teary-eyed upon seeing Neetu Kapoor's heartfelt post stating Rishi Kapoor would be proud of his son's success.

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his late father's demise

During a recent promotional event for Animal, Ranbir said that he is yet to come to terms with Rishi's death. "I think the loss of a parent is always the biggest low in a person's life. So when I lost my father a couple of years ago... I don't think I have still understood the loss. Because you know being a son... since the time you are born, you are always taught to be strong. You don't express and say much. So I don't know if I have really expressed my father's loss yet to myself or to my loved ones."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with leukaemia.