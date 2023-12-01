Box office clash is inevitable. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal is clashing with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

The booking of Animal has been exceptionally good. Sam Bahadur, on the other hand, has been receiving rave reviews for Vicky's flawless performance.

Movie-goers have already flocked to theatres early in the morning to watch the film Animal and have shared their review on social media.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol.

The film talks about turmoiled relationship between father and son. Arjun (Ranbir) revenge saga begins when goons trying to kill his father. Ranbir's chracter, longing for love and warmth from his dad throughout his childhood, becomes protective shield possessive of his father.

My mind will like Arjun Reddy types movies ? But

my heart didn't liking. idk why?#Animal #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/xc6t6v9Vts — ??????_??? (@thala_followrr7) December 1, 2023

In parallel line, Bobby Deol who is an antagonist is out there to fight it out with Ranbir.

The film is raw, rustic, gritty, gruesome and blood-bath filled action sequence will keep you at the edge of your seats. There are twists and turns that will make your jaws drop.

Apart from gritty action sequence and vengeance, the film also shows mushy and cute chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo often lock lips, hug each other and finally get married in the mountains.

Ranbir Kapoor's intense acting is being lauded by fans and movie-goers. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor are also being appreciated for the on-screen presence.

Vanga's story telling never fails to charm the audience. He has once again given his mida's touch and take us back to Kabir Singh days, but this is much more intense and gritter than Kabir Singh.

Ranbir and Bobby Deol unleash their inner Animal and gave it an all out.

Let's take a look at what the celebs and movie-goers have to say.

Alia Bhatt was among the first ones to review Ranbir Kapoor's film, 'Animal', as she called it 'khatarnaak' (dangerous).

The audience seems highly impressed by the film and Ranbir's performance. Many even declared 'Animal' a "mega blockbuster".

A user wrote on X, "It's a Blockbuster - #SandeepReddyVanga made a Iconic Blood Shed Violence Movie with #RanbirKapoor. Ranbir and Rashmika Kissing Scene (sic)."

Another mentioned, "Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance gave me chills, this one's gonna be big ❤️ Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal."

The third one said, "Ranbir Kapoor in action is something else, he exceeded all expectations.RK will get bombarded by Action Film offers post-Animal. Smooth. Swift. Slick. There's nothing he can't do."

he is not the next srk

he is not the next salman

he is not the next aamir

he is "THE RANBIR KAPOOR"

he is here to rulepic.twitter.com/0jLsjGjOIB — no context ranbir (@nocontextranbir) December 1, 2023

The fourth one averred, "Final Report - Lost halfway #Animal has a decently engaging first half, but the film loses its way right from the beginning of the second half and fails to regain its momentum. Watch it with low expectations. "

The next one said, "Just watched #Animal, What A Film!! Loved it. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Madness!!! I don't know if everyone likes this film, if it does, it'll haunt you for a lot of days. Terrific!"

Ranbir Kapoor in action is something else, he exceeded all expectations.RK will get bombarded by Action Film offers post #Animal. Smooth. Swift. Slick. There’s nothing he can’t do.

pic.twitter.com/EMhG8wwQoG — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) December 1, 2023

The pumped-up BGM aims to prove masculinity with every scene.

HISTORY IS MADE!! #Animal crossed $1 Million in North America premieres at 5:30 PM PST! First ever hindi film to achieve this feat!



Many more records will be broken! #AnimalPremieres #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/wzx1zhIsXx — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) December 1, 2023

Box-office report

As per the early report by Sacnilk.com, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has already made a collection of Rs 34 crore via advance booking.

The lead pair of the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna promoted it before the film's screening.