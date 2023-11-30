Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan never fails to charm us with his persona and witty statements. The actor has been playing hide and seek with the paparazzi for quite some time. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was papped covering his face under an umbrella in public.

Of late, the actor has been spotted by shutterbugs sneaking into the bash or party amid heavy security without posing for the paparazzi.

On Thursday evening, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised media and fans as he made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport.

Several pictures and videos of King Khan have surfaced online.

SRK exchanged smiles with the officers at the airport and patiently waited for his verification before entering the airport

On November 30, SRK with his team was snapped at the Mumbai airport wherein he abided with the airport norms and stood there patiently till the airport staff cross-checked his documents and passport and only then allowed King Khan to enter the airport premises. SRK was also seen exchanging smiles with the officers stationed at the airport gate.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in an all-black ensemble and long hair. He opted for comfy pants, a black t-shirt and a hoodie. Shah Rukh Khan completed his look with black sunglasses. The actor wore a headband and looked stylish at ever.

Along with SRK and his team, his manager Pooja Dadlani was also snapped.

As soon as the videos and pictures went viral, netizens lauded the airport security for doing their job with dedication as well as SRK for cooperating with the airport security.

A user wrote, "So good to see the officer is doing his job, no matter even if god appears in front of him..."

Another mentioned, "But brilliant officer who wasn't intimidated by him at all!"

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khaade a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. He is now gearing up for the release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Counting down the days until the magic unfolds on the big screen!

Get ready for SRK & Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki,

A cinematic delight arriving in theaters in just 24 days?#Dunki #SRK? #RajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/N0Y2xQPhXS — SHIVAAN? (@iamShivaan) November 27, 2023

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.