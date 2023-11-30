It was indeed a proud moment for actor-husband Akshay Kumar as his wife and former actor Twinkle Khanna launched her fourth book, titled 'Welcome to Paradise'. Akshay was seen with his wife at the launch event.

Accompanying them was Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia, actor Jackie Shroff among others.

Who wore what

Twinkle looked radiant in a black and golden co-ord set with a satin brown-coloured tank top. The actress kept her hair open and opted for nude makeup and golden hoops as the accessory.

Akshay attended the event wearing a black shirt and matching pants.

Karan Johar wore a casual grey suit set with a black T-shirt. The filmmaker completed the look with white sneakers.

Dimple was seen wearing a breezy black outfit and completed the look with big golden earrings.

Kiara looked gorgeous in a lilac pink co-ord set with a white tank top. She kept her hair open, glossy makeup, and golden hoop earrings.

Several videos and pictures from the launch have been doing rounds on the internet. Dimple was seen lovingly hugging Akshay Kumar. While another video showed, Jackie and Dimple engrossed in conversation.

Twinkle Khanna refuses to sign autograph on her book for Akshay Kumar

However, a video shows doting husband Akshay stepping forward to take an autograph from his wife. but she refused to give.

In the clip, Akshay approached Twinkle, who was sitting on a chair. He gave her a book and asked for her signature, to which Twinkle replied, "You are doing this for pictures," and Akshay smiled and turned back.

Netizens react

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens didn't like the way Twinkle reacted to Akshay asking him for an autograph.

A user wrote, " From all the videos I have seen, it seems he loves her more than she does him. She is always so Blaśe with him." The fourth user said, "That was such an insult...." "I think she bully him."

Twinkle Khanna has previously authored books like 'Mrs Funnybones,' 'Pyjamas are Forgiving,' and 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'.