Dhamekar December is about to begin, the coming month will see back-to-back films released and guarantees wholesome entertainment for movie-goers. On December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

The makers of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur hosted a special screening for the film fraternity on Wednesday evening. Who's who from the film fraternity attended the screening of the film? From Rekha, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan, to Vicky Kaushal and his family attended the screening putting their best fashion foot forward.

Vicky Kaushal's parents Mom Veena Kaushal, dad Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal were also spotted at the screening

Vicky who plays the titular role in the film, looked dapper in an all-black suit. He came with his parents Mom Veena Kaushal, dad Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal.

The family posed for shutterbugs; Katrina too attended the screening looking no less than a Barbie doll.

Katrina and Vicky walked hand-in-hand and posed for Shutterbugs

Katrina Kaif who is basking in the success of Tiger 3, was seen cheering for her husband Vicky's film Sam Bahadur. Katrina oozed oomph in her black body-hugging black one-piece.

Vicky touched his mom and dad's feet on the red carpet of the film Sam Bahadur.

Katrina and Vicky were seen posing with Sidharth Roy Kapoor, his wife Vidya Balan, actress Radhika Madan and director Karan Johar.

Other celebs who attended the screening of Sam Bahadur were: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Arjun Kpaoor, Ananya Panday and others.