After a stupendous seven seasons, Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan season 8 and needless to say, this season doesn't dwell deeper into the sex and intimate life of the stars or rather star kids. The guests are somewhat similar and have already graced the Koffee couch. But the discussion and gossip are a tad bit different.

This season the guests are fun, roasting the host and indulging in more personal talks and sharing BTS from the film sets rather than talking about what happens inside the bedroom.

After a long time, Karan Johar's best friends and one of the most popular '90s hit friends and cousins, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, will be appearing in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Kajol yelled at Karan Johar for taking Ranveer Singh's call during the shoot and told him to hang up during the episode.

It so happened that while the shooting for Koffee with Karan was going on, Kajol convinced Karan to hang up the phone with Ranveer. The filmmaker is heard saying, "Already, when we started." To which Rani replied, "Why did you pick up Ranveer Singh's call? We are here," while Karan added, "You yelled at him for no apparent cause."

Kajol claimed that she didn't yell at him for no reason; they were both waiting for him to end the call and begin the talk show. She thought that was a little excessive and unprofessional.

She said, "Not screaming at him for no reason, we are both waiting for you to put the phone down to start the show. That's a bit much, it's highly unprofessional. I just want to tell you that. FYI. And I said bye very sweetly."

Karan Johar then chimed in and added, "But obviously, he was looking hot!"

From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to their hilarious banter, the dynamic duo Kajol and Rani are sure to keep you laughing and entertained.

In the promo unveiled, Karan recalled his father, Yash Johar, during the shoot of KKHH he said, "I remember we were shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; he was outside Mehboob Studios on the road talking, and Sanjay Dutt asked," Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho?" As a result, he states, "Mere bete ne set lagaya hai main road par aagaya hoon."( My son has build a set here and that's why I am on the road).

Rani Mukerji tells Karan, "You snatched food from my hand; you hit me," which the filmmaker blatantly denied, and Kajol went on to say it was abuse.

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.