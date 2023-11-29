Congratulations are in order as Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla who are soon going to embrace parenthood. Rubina is sharing day-to-day updates about her pregnancy journey and maternity photoshoots.

Recently, in a YouTube video on her channel, Rubina shared a major update about her pregnancy. The actor in her latest podcast series, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show revealed that she is pregnant with twins. And the happiness and celebration are going to be double.

Soon-to-be parents Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins

She said, "Today's episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma's out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins."

She shared how Abhinav reacted to the news, "Jab humein pehli baar pata chala that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav's reaction, humne ultrasound mein dekha, he's like no way! I said yeah, that's the truth. He's like no, no, no way! Maine kaha that's the truth and that's what the doctor is saying.

She added, "We were extremely excited and overjoyed to find out that we are pregnant, but this came out as a double surprise that we are blessed with twins but isko hum digest nahi kar paa rahe the (When we got to know about it first that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav's reaction. We saw it during the ultrasound and he's like no way! I said yeah, that's the truth. He's like no, no, no way! I told him that that's what the doctor is saying. As soon as we stepped out of the clinic and while we were going back home, we did not talk to each other the entire way. We were not able to digest the good news)."

In the video, Rubina also mentioned a minor car accident she had on her way back from the third-month pregnancy scan.

She revealed that she first bumped her back on her seat, then got hit on her head by the seat in front.

The couple announced the pregnancy on September 16 on their social media accounts.