Reigning Olympic champion Chen is bidding to win his second straight Asian Championships title.

Momota outclassed Lee Chong Wei in Saturday's semi-final.

Chen has won four career meetings against Momota in straight games.

Defending champion Chen Long takes on in-form Kento Momota in the men's singles gold medal match of Asian Badminton Championships 2018 in Wuhan, China on Sunday, April 29.

How to watch BAC 2018 final on TV, online and start time

The men's singles final between Momota and Chen will not start before 3 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST.

DSport will provide live television coverage of the BAC 2018 in India. Live streaming will be available on DSport on Yupp TV and JioTV mobile application.

Chen Long vs Kento Momota preview

The world number three survived a stiff test against India's HS Prannoy in the semi-final Saturday. Chen had trouble in the early stages of the opening game as his lower-ranked opponent was mixing it up well but the local favorite made sure he stepped up and clinched a 21-16, 21-18 win.

On the other hand, former world number two Momota showed he is well and truly back to dominate the rest of the men's singles field by taking out Malaysia great Lee Chong Wei in straight sets — 21-19, 21-14 in his semi-final match.

schedule for all final matcheshttps://t.co/jvfNOXVAx8 — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 28, 2018

Momota, who was touted as next-big-thing of badminton, was dealt a huge blow when the Japanese Badminton Association barred him from competing at Rio Olympics in 2016 after he admitted gambling at an illegal casino.

After a one-year hiatus, the 23-year-old had returned to competitive action in July 2017 and has been making steady progress ever since.

Momota upbeat after win over Chong Wei

"I have my mission and I am glad that I am on track in Wuhan. I will be playing Chen Long in the final and my win over Chong Wei has got the adrenaline flowing in me," unseeded Momota, who is eyeing the world number spot, told Badminton Asia's official website Saturday.

Momota brought out his A game Saturday as he mixed aggression with deception to outclass Chong Wei. The Malaysian was leading for the most part of the first game but the Japanese shuttler held his nerve to win crucial points.

The world number 17 stats as the underdog against Chen, who has won all their four previous meetings in straight games.

Chen, the reigning Olympic champion, will also have the backing of the home crowd Sunday but he has to be at his best to avoid faltering in the final stage of his title defense against a hungry Momota.