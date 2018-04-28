Prannoy takes on the defending champion in the semi-final.

The 25-year-old defeated Chen in their latest meeting at Indonesia Open last year.

Unseeded Indian shuttler HS Prannoy takes on defending champion and third seed Chen Long in the men's singles semi-final of Badminton Asia Championships 2018 in Wuhan, China on Saturday, April 28.

When is the BAC 2018 men's singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Chen Long and how to watch the match live

The semi-final between the reigning champion and the world number 10 will not start before 4 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST.

DSport will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The match can be watched online on DSport's official website, DSport on Jio TV mobile application.

BAC 2018 semi-final preview

Prannoy has already assured himself at least a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian men's singles player to win a medal at the continental tournament since Anup Sridhar's bronze-winning effort in 2007.

The world number 10 came up with a superlative show against second seed Son Wan Ho on Friday in the quarter-final match, which extended to an hour and 12 minutes.

Prannoy conceded the first game 18-21 and came back from being 18-19 in the second to win it 23-21. The Indian shuttler buckled up and made light work on Son in the decider, which he won 21-12.

Son, with his ability to play long rallies and pushing opponents into committing mistakes, has often proved to be a tough nut to crack for Indian shuttlers. However, Prannoy was up to the task Friday with a solid all-round game.

Can 'giant-killer' Prannoy do it once again?

Prannoy revealed he was "heartbroken" after he missed out on a medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 but the 25-year-old seems to have buried the disappointment.

The reigning national champion has an opportunity to emulate Dinesh Khanna's gold-medal winning performance of 1965 but he faces a tough test against Chen.

The reigning Olympic champion will start as the favorite, given his 3-1 head-to-head record over Prannoy but the Indian shuttler won their recent meeting at Indonesia Superseries last year.

Prannoy, who has earned the tag of "giant killer" has it in him to stun Chen once again but he has to maintain his composure while playing against the local favorite in China.

With Kidambi Srikanth crashing out of the tournament after losing his quarter-final to Lee Chong Wei on Friday, India's hopes in the men's singles category rests on Prannoy.

BAC 2018 - Global live stream and TV listings

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 3; Live stream: Astro Go

Singapore: Hub Sports

China: CCTV 5+