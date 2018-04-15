Hello and Welcome to the live updates of Day 11 action of Commonwealth Games 2018 from Gold Coast.

India has a total of six events on the final day of the ongoing CWG in Gold Coast. The Asian giant can add four more gold medals to its tally.

India are third on the medal table with 59 medals, including 25 golds.

Badminton - Women's singles final LIVE - PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal

6:40 am IST: What a rally! Saina closes the gap. It's 18-19 in favor of Sindhu now. Both players are exhausted.

Saina wins the long rally with a clever backhand push. This is high-quality badminton. The Carrara Sports Arena in buzzing. Can Sindhu hold on to the lead.

6:35 am IST: Crucial points won by Sindhu here. It's 18-14 in the second game.

6:26 am IST: Saina Nehwal is lacking the accuracy she had in the first game. She is still on top of Sindhu but has missed quite a few smashes in the game. It's 13-9 in favor of Sindhu.

6:23 am IST: PV Sindhu goes into the break of the second game with a three-point lead. She has won a lot of points from the front court in the game.

6:19 am IST: It's 7-5 in favor of Sindhu in the first game. Saina has been maintaining her intensity but has gifted a couple of easy points to her opponent by hitting smashes wide.

6:12 am IST: Saina Nehwal takes the first game 21-18.

PV Sindhu saved three game points but it was not enough for her as Saina had done the damage way earlier in the game.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist has kept Sindhu on the backfoot throughout the game. She attacked relentlessly and kept the rallies short while dictating the pace of the match.

Saina's power and placement has been impeccable while Sindhu has been erratic in the first game.

5:58 am IST: Saina heads into the mid-game break with a five-point lead.

Saina Nehwal raced away with the lead after winning five consecutive points from 4-4 to 9-4. The veteran shuttler has strated aggressively is dictating the pace of the match.

Sindhu is struggling and is a bit rattled as well.

5:54 am IST: The intensity is high. The two shuttlers are trading points early in the first game.

5:49 am IST: The two shuttlers are on the court. Carrara Sports Arena is packed to the rafters.

5: 40 am IST: With Manika Batra and Sathiyan G's bronze in mixed doubles table tenis event, India medal tally has reached 60.

5:30 am IST: We're minutes away from the big match between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. The latter, the higher-ranked of the two shuttlers, will look to better her Glasgow Games effort in today's final.

She had won a bronze in the men's singles event in the 2014 edition while Saina won the gold in New Delhi (2010 CWG).

Manika Batra has certainly been one of the biggest stars for India in Commonwealth Games. The 22-year-old paddler orchestrated India's gold medal win in the women's team event. Her win over Singapore great Feng Tianwei in the women's singles rubber of the gold medal tie was remarkable.

Batra went on to add three more medals to her tally -- women's doubles silver, women's singles gold and mixed doubles bronze.

5:15 am IST: TABLE TENNIS - Bronze for Manika Batra and Sathiyan G.

Manika Batra wins another medal in Gold Coast as the 22-year-old combines with Sathiyan G to defeat compatriots Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das in the mixed doubles bronze medal match.

A comfortable 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 win.

5: 05 am IST: BADMINTON - All-Indian gold medal match at 5:20 pm IST.

Badminton fans could not have asked for more as PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal go head-to-head in the women's singles gold medal match. Here's our preview of the match.

5 am IST: TABLE TENNIS - First up is an all-Indian bronze medal match!

Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das face Manika Batra and Sathiyan G in th mixed doubles bronze medal match.