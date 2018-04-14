The men's singles badminton final will start after the women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at around 5 am IST.

between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at around 5 am IST. Srikanth defeated Chong Wei in the mixed team event gold medal match in Gold Coast.

World number one Kidambi Srikanth takes on two-time Commonwealth Games champion Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles final of the 21st edition of the quadrennial event in Gold Coast on Sunday, April 15.

Srikanth headed into the final after making light work of bronze medalist Rajiv Ouseph in the semi-final Saturday. The newly-crowned numero uno had no trouble in disposing of the Englishman in just 29 minutes. He has not dropped a game yet in the ongoing men's singles event.

Notably, Srikanth had 4-0 head-to-head record against Chong Wei before the two shuttlers arrived in the Gold Coast city for the ongoing Games.

The Indian shuttler opened his account against the Malaysian great by registering a 21-17, 21-14 win in the men's singles rubber of the mixed team gold medal tie between the two badminton powerhouses on Monday, April 9.

Srikanth should take confidence from the win in what will be one of the biggest matches of his career. It will be a test of the young Indian shuttler's character and ability to remain composed under pressure Sunday.

He has been one of the most improved players on the BWF tour over the last two years. The 25-year-old won, who won four Superseries titles last year, is enjoying a purple patch and a Commonwealth Games gold would be the perfect icing on the cake.

Chong Wei eyes golden finish in Commonwealth Games swansong

However, Srikanth faces an uphill task against Chong Wei, who will be looking to end his final Commonwealth Games campaign with a gold medal.

With a wealth of experience behind him, the three-time Olympic silver medalist will start the gold medal match as favorite but he has to be at his best to fend away the threat from the in-form Indian shuttler.

Srikanth vs Chong Wei, CWG 2018 badminton gold medal match live stream and TV listings

India: TV - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2; Live stream: Sony Liv

Malaysia: TV - Astro Arena; Live stream: Astro Go

Indian sub-continent: Ten Sports

Australia: TV - Channel Seven; Live stream: 7CommonGames

UK: TV - BBC; Live stream: BBC online, Red Button

US: ESPN