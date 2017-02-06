Sports News

NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off

Excited NFL fans are gathering in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI, having paid thousands of dollars to attend the match. The showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will start on 5 February at 23:30GMT. More than 110 million Americans are expected to watch the Super Bowl and the game will be broadcast in 170 countries. Feb 5, 2017
