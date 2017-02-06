Sports News
India A vs Bangladesh live cricket score: Follow the warm-up match live
English Premier League (EPL) results: Manchester United ease past Leicester; Gabriel Jesus stars for Man City
New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LI live streaming: Watch Super Bowl 51 live on TV, online
Juventus vs Inter Milan live football streaming: Watch Serie A live on TV, Online
Excited NFL fans are gathering in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI, having paid thousands of dollars to attend the match. The showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will start on 5 February at 23:30GMT. More than 110 million Americans are expected to watch the Super Bowl and the game will be broadcast in 170 countries.
Feb 5, 2017
NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
Ramkumar Ramanathan stars on Day 3 as India defeat New Zealand in Davis Cup tie
Egypt vs Cameroon AFCON 2017 final live streaming: Watch Africa Cup of Nations final live on TV, Online
Leicester City vs Manchester United live streaming: Watch Premier League football live on TV, Online
Eddie Jones speculates he may have been too nice to his England squad, but promises to do handstands if they win the Six Nations.
Feb 5, 2017
Eddie Jones blames himself after awful England beat France in Six Nations opener
Six Nations Championship 2017 live rugby streaming: Watch Italy vs Wales on TV Online
Ross Taylor and Trent Boult star for New Zealand against Australia as they win Chappell-Hadlee Trophy
Cricket news: BCCI opposes ICC's new financial model; Indian cricket board stands to lose massive revenue
India vs New Zealand Davis Cup 2017 live streaming: Watch as India try to make it to Round 2 live on TV and online
Premier League results: Hull City defeat Liverpool, Romelu Lukaku scores four as Tottenham close the gap on Chelsea
