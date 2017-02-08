Sports News
Luke Shaw a target for Tottenham as Manchester United eye Danny Rose
IPL 2017 auction: Mohit Ahlawat hopes Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders take note of his record breaking innings
WWE return unlikely but a return to UFC possible for CM Punk
India vs Bangladesh Test match confirmed playing XI and team news
Serie A live football streaming: Watch Crotone vs Juventus live on TV, Online
This Arsenal legend believes Arsene Wenger will extend his stay with The Gunners
India vs Bangladesh Test: Players to watch including Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan in Hyderabad
Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm says he will retire after the current season
India vs Bangladesh: Kohli at No.4 and some spin magic - things to look forward to in Hyderabad Test
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 squads: Complete list of players for all five teams
Klopp vs Guardiola as Liverpool rival Manchester City for £40m Bundesliga striker
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Suarez sent off after scoring as 9-man Barca enter Copa Del Rey final
Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook has said batsman Joe Root would do a very good job at leading the national side. Cook stepped down on 6 February, after taking charge of the team a record 59 times. Root is favourite to succeed Cook, but the Essex opener also suggested that all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and batsman Jos Butler could be up for the role.
Feb 7, 2017
Alastair Cook thinks Joe Root would do a very good job as England captain
Mohit Ahlawat scores 300 runs in T20 match: Everything you need to know about the record!
