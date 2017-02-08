Sports News

Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook has said batsman Joe Root would do a very good job at leading the national side. Cook stepped down on 6 February, after taking charge of the team a record 59 times. Root is favourite to succeed Cook, but the Essex opener also suggested that all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and batsman Jos Butler could be up for the role. Feb 7, 2017
