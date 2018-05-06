Mumbai Indians (MI) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 37th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 6.

When does MI vs KKR start and how to watch the match on TV, online

The IPL 2018 outing between MI and KKR starts at 4 pm IST, 11:30 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

IPL match preview

Mumbai will need a turnaround of gargantuan proportions if they have to make themselves a legitimate concern to make the playoffs after what has been a lackluster start to the season by their standards. With only six points from nine games, Mumbai are ostensibly only a defeat away from being knocked out] if other results do not go their way.

They have shown that they can live up to the billing in games but have struggled to convert their dominance to wins and ultimately put up points on the board.

Three of their bowlers were among the top six wicket-takers before the weekend while their batsmen have also managed to put up runs on the board with relative ease. However, a lack of finishers in the team has ultimately led to their downfall, something they need to fix before the game.

However, history is on the hosts' side, having won 16 of the 21 matches they have played against KKR over the years - the most wins for one IPL team against any opponent.

They are also in good form coming into the game, having won two of their last three games in the IPL. This is the first of the two games the duo play against each other in three days and a win for Mumbai will go a long way in deciding their fate.

Meanwhile, KKR will be looking to win the toss and chase, having won four of their five chases this season, a success rate more than any other franchise in the IPL. They will also be looking to get the best out of their pacers, who have struggled this season, especially with the Wankhede not conducive to spin.

All eyes will be on Sunil Narine, who has been their standout performer with bat and ball this season. However, he has taken only one wicket away from home, something that will surely be a concern for the visitors, especially with Mitchell Johnson not doing too well.

MI vs KKR - Team News

MI probable playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), JP Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR probable playing XI: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana/Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav.

IPL Live stream and global TV listings