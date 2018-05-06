Kings XI Punjab host Rajasthan Royals in their second match at Holkar Stadium, Indore of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season Sunday, May 6.

When is KXIP vs RR and how to watch it live

The 38th match of IPL 2018 will start at 8 pm IST.

Star Sports 1, Stars Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

KXIP vs RR - Preview

R Ashwin's men will be looking to end their two-match losing streak and cement their place in the top-four when they take the field in the second match of Sunday's doubleheader. KXIP are currently placed fourth with five wins from eight matches.

The Punjab-based franchise was humbled by Mumbai Indians on Friday on return to the league after a week-long break. Too many changes to the playing XI did affect their performance as the likes of Axar Patel and Yuvraj Singh, who were brought in as replacements, failed to deliver.

KXIP's middle order woes have been a cause for concern and the weakness was exposed Friday as they were unable to capitalize on the good start given by their consistent openers, Chris Gayle and K Rahul.

The hosts will be hoping for a better show with the bat, given the firepower in the Royals' batting unit.

Notably, Ajinkya Rahane's men are heading into the match on the back of a defeat in a rain-marred match against Delhi Daredevils on the road on May 2. However, their batting performances, especially when chasing a steep total (DLS) should have given them a lot of confidence.

The onus to match KXIP's batting might will be on opener Jos Buttler and D'Arcy Short, who had decimated the Daredevils bowling line-up in their last match.

The Royals, who are reeling at the last spot with three wins from eight matches, cannot afford another defeat as it will come as a big blow to their chances of making the playoffs.

KXIP vs RR - Team News

Kings XI Punjab probable XI: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin (c), Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Rajasthan Royals probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), D'Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

IPL Live stream and global TV listings