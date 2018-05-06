Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the 36th matchday of La Liga 2017/18 at the Camp Nou on Sunday, May 6.

When does the El Clasico start and how to watch it live on TV, online in India

The second El Clasico of the ongoing La Liga season will start at 8:45 pm local time, 12:15 am IST (Monday), 7:45 pm BST.

Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

El Clasico preview

Barcelona have already sealed the league title. They made sure they steered clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and third-place Real last week with a 4-2 win over Deportiva La Coruna on the road.

However, there is a lot to play for Sunday when two of the European powerhouses meet in one of the most-anticipated sporting events in the world.

Ernesto Valverde's men are eyeing to become the first side in Spanish football history to go unbeaten in an entire season. They have now stitched a 41-match winning streak in the league, which starts from last season.

Can Real spoil Barcelona's party?

Barcelona will be hoping to continue their winning run but Real can prove a big threat. Zinedine Zidane's visitors will be eyeing revenge as well as they were blanked 3-0 in the early-season meeting at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Los Blancos, sitting 15 points behind the league leaders, may have lost the title race but they can still finish second. They have a game in hand over second-placed Atletico, who have 11 points behind Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form since the turn of the year has proved key to Real's success and the onus to deliver will be on the superstar once again.

All eyes will also be on Andres Iniesta as the Spain legend will be playing at home for the first time since announcing his decision leave Barcelona after 22 years at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Barcelona probable playing XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Coutinho, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.

Real Madrid probable playing XI: Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco; Bale, Ronaldo.

El Clasico live stream and global TV listings

UK: TV - Sky Sports; Live stream - Sky Go

US: TV - beIN Sports; Live stream: fuboTV