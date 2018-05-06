Chelsea will host Liverpool in a much-anticipated Premier League 2017/18 outing at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 6.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool and how to watch it on TV, online in India

The Premier League outing between Chelsea and Liverpool will start at 4:30 pm local and 9 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool will come into the game on the back of their entry into the finals of the Champions League following their win over Roma in the semi-finals, 7-6 on aggregate. However, with no midweek fixtures to unsettle them, it is a chance for Chelsea to technically draw level on points with the team currently third should they win their next two fixtures.

Antonio Conte's side are clinging to the remote possibility of a top-four finish, having belatedly found some form of sorts, with four wins in a row in all competitions. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the reverse fixture and avoiding defeat here for the Reds will all but guarantee their position in the top four.

Team News

On the hosts' front, Marcos Alonso is back from his three-match suspension while David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are out from the game.

For Liverpool, Adam Lallana is back in training but unlikely to be available from the start. Joel Matip, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out with long-term injuries while Joe Gomez could be back after an ankle injury.

Conte says Liverpool were lucky in Champions League

Meanwhile, manager Antonio Conte has put the cat between the pigeons, calling Liverpool's foray into the finals of the Champions League as somewhat lucky as they managed to avoid the big European teams in the draw. In contrast, Chelsea's winning the league in 206/17 was more to do with perseverance as you cannot manage to slack in a 38 game season.

"In the Champions League, when you reach the last 16 or quarter-finals or semi-finals, one situation – positive or negative – can change your future in this competition," Conte said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "In the league, over 38 games, usually the team who deserves to win it wins it.

"Luck is always important in every competition, but when you have the possibility to play 38 games you can show you are the best. To win the Champions League you must be more lucky. The moment is important, the moment you arrive to play each game. The physical condition, the draw.

"But Liverpool deserve to play in this final. They eliminated Manchester City and deserve to play the final."

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has termed the clash as akin to a Champions League semi-final as the Blues have to win to keep any hope alive of making it to the Champions League next season.

"Chelsea is a similar situation to the [Roma] game – fighting with all they have, they don't have anything to lose," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com."If we draw it's not good for them; if we win it's not good for them. They have to win and they will try to do so. It's like a Champions League semi-final, to be honest.

"We will see what we can do there. The good thing is that we have another game but we don't think about that at the moment. We need to be ready for the game.