Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had to undergo emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage. United have released a statement alleviating fears about his health where they have asked everyone to give the family some privacy in what has been a shocking series of developments.

The 76-year-old was seen in good health as he commemorated Arsene Wenger on his final visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager last Sunday, 29 April. The Scotsman, lovingly know as Fergie, has won 38 trophies during 26 years in charge at the home of the Red Devils.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery", a statement read on United's official website.

"His family request privacy in this matter. We will keep Sir Alex and his loved ones in our thoughts during this time, and we are united in our wish to see him make a comfortable, speedy recovery."

The most successful manager in the history of the British game, Ferguson's trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups. With Wenger's decision to leave Arsenal, he will remain the longest serving manager in England, a feat which is unlikely to be matched.

Ferguson began his managerial career as a 32-year-old at East Stirlingshire before going to St Mirren, where he won his first trophy by taking the Scottish first division title in 1977. He then moved on to Aberdeen and turned them into a major force in a Scottish top division in which Rangers and Celtic had dominated.

He also took charge of the Scottish national team in the World Cup in 1986 in Mexico following the death of Jock Stein, although he was unable to take his country past the group stage. Later that year he took over at United and the rest is history.

Reactions to the tragic development have poured in from all over the world hoping for a speedy recovery. We at IBTIMES India have put together a few tweets that have come in support of one of the greatest managers to ever rule in any sport.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018