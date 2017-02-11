Sports News

England coach Eddie Jones jokes Welsh secret weapons are daffodils and goats Play

England coach Eddie Jones jokes Welsh secret weapons are daffodils and goats

England Rugby union coach Eddie Jones made a strange reference to goats and daffodils as Wales secret weapons ahead of the two countries Six Nations clash in Cardiff on 11 February. Jones also went on to say that England were prepared for any shenanigans from Wales, as England try to make it 16 successive wins in a row. Feb 10, 2017
Prev 409 410 411 412 413 414 415 416 417 418 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR