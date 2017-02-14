Sports News
India squad for Test series against Australia to be announced today: Predicting Virat Kohli's team
Play
No batsmen has scored more runs in Test cricket than Root since the Yorkshireman made his debut in 2012.
Feb 13, 2017
New England captain Joe Root in numbers
Lazio vs AC Milan live football streaming: Watch Serie A live online, on TV
Steven Gerrard: Alexis Sanchez should sign new contract with Arsenal
Manchester United's Juan Mata talks about his Watford goal celebration, a crucial February and Copa Del Rey final
India vs Pakistan war on Twitter: Cricket fans in Twitter battle over T20 leagues IPL and PSL as to which is better
Joe Root named England test captain; Kevin Pietersen congratulates the 'lovely guy'
Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez set to help out in Lionel Messi Barcelona contract extension?
Naomi WWE: More info about Elimination Chamber 2017 star and new women's champion
Pep Guardiola unsure of Sergio Aguero's future at Manchester City; reveals why he benched him
India beat Bangladesh in Hyderabad: Twitter salute Kohli and Co. as India carry on with their impressive run in Tests
India vs Bangladesh: Kohli's superhuman powers, Ishant's spell, Mehedi's brilliance - takeaways from Hyderabad Test
Sachin: A Billion Dreams: This is when Sachin Tendulkar's movie will release
Eugenie Bouchard: No Grammys 2017 bets for Genie after losing during Super Bowl 51!
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains