In what can be termed as a big setback to India's chances of dominating England in the upcoming tour, captain Virat Kohli is set to miss the much-anticipated county stint due to a slipped disc.

The 29-year-old was keen on getting assimilated to the English conditions before the all-important tour, consisting three T20Is, as many ODIs and five Tests between July 3 and September 7. However, the latest injury, diagnosed by a leading orthopedic surgeon in Mumbai, has shattered his plans, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

Kohli signed for Surrey on a one-month deal that would have seen him play three four-day matches of the Specsavers County Championships and three Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures in June.

The India captain even chose the county stint over the historic Test against Afghanistan (starting June 14 in Bengaluru) in order to leave no stone unturned in his preparation for the England tour.

Kohli doesn't need a surgery

Kohli will not just miss the Afghanistan Test but his county stint as well as the initial part of the England tour as he needs time to recover from the herniated disc. The doctors have confirmed the Delhi batsman doesn't need a surgery when he visited the hospital on Wednesday, May 23, according to the report.

The orthopedic surgeon had told Kohli that he is suffering from damage to the spinal nerves and that he might have to miss a part of the England tour if the injury worsens.

"Kohli was not to feature in the historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan next month, and now with this injury, his county stint will not take off either," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, told the news daily.

The report adds that Kohli has informed about his condition to Surrey. However, the club has denied any such communication from the Indian captain.

The injury news comes days after Kohli finished his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The skipper of the Bangalore-based franchise played all 14 matches but was not able to lead his team to the playoffs.

Kohli's workload has been one of the major talking points over the last few months as India have had one of the busiest cricket schedules. The Indian skipper and coach Ravi Shastri had spoken about the player burnout issue last year.

After skipping the initial part of IPL 2017 due to an injury he picked up during a preceding Test match against Australia, Kohli had been playing non-stop cricket.

Between June 2017 and May 2018, Kohli had played nine Tests, 29 ODIs, and 9 T20Is, according to the report.