Ever since Virat Kohli's county deal with Surrey was announced Wednesday, May 3, speculations about the Indian captain's salary with the County Championship Division 1 side had been cropping up.

Kohli is among the highest-paid cricketers going around as his annual national contract is worth Rs 7 crore ($1,047,550) and his Indian Premier League contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a whopping Rs 17 crore ($2,544,050).

However, the Delhi batsman's Surrey deal doesn't come with a hefty package. He will be paid a "very nominal amount" that is on par with any standard county player, according to The Press Trust of India.

Notably, Kohli's Surrey deal will keep him at the club for a month (June) and he will play six matches (three Royal London One Day Cup and three County Championships matches). He is being paid the airfare, the accommodation charges and a nominal match fee, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has revealed.

"Contrary to popular belief that Virat will cost a bomb for Surrey, it was completely the other way round. Let's get it clear." the BCCI office-bearer was quoted as saying.

"Since the Board and Virat himself was very keen, the monetary part was least of concern for us," the official added.

"Surrey is paying airfare, accommodation and a very nominal match fee during the month.

"We are not at liberty to quote the amount but it will be a very nominal amount that he will be paid and that is at par with any standard county player. We can vouch it's a win-win deal for Surrey as well as for the BCCI."

Virat Kohli will not be disturbed by peripheral activities during Surrey stint

The official also revealed there was a delay in finalizing the deal with Surrey as the BCCI had to sort out issues related to marketing opportunities. The county club will be eager to cash in on Kohli's image but the India captain's schedule will be hectic in June.

"There will be curiosity and marketing opportunities but we don't want our captain to be unduly disturbed by peripheral activities. He is going there to prepare for England series and if he scores runs, it helps Surrey," the official added.

Kohli's county stint is expected to help him get used to English conditions ahead of the much-anticipated India's tour of England. The Asian giants will be playing a five-match Test series (from August 1) after T20I and ODI series.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to improve his record in England, one of the few countries he averages less than 40. Notably, Kohli suffered a lean patch the last time India toured England in 2014. The Delhi batsman had managed only 134 runs in 10 innings at 13.5.