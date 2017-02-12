Sports News
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2017 live cricket streaming: Watch Pakistan Super League live on TV, Online
Burnley vs Chelsea live football streaming: Watch Premier League live on TV, Online
Arsene Wenger out? Are Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez and Thierry Henry heading for Arsenal
Pakistan Super League 2017 fixing scandal: PSL will not be the same again, says Javed Miandad
IPL 2017 news: BCCI's CoA in no mood to hurry on media rights; moves to take place after IPL 2017
I-League live streaming Kolkata Derby: Watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan live on TV, online
Sadio Mane scores a brace as Liverpool get back to winning ways against Tottenham
T20 blind World Cup final live score: Watch India vs Pakistan cricket final live on TV
Football is cruel: Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca devastated after draw against Minerva Punjab
English Premier League (EPL) results: Alexis Sanchez to the fore again as Arsenal trump Hull City
Alaves vs Barcelona live streaming: Watch La Liga live online, on TV
Play
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke at a press conference about the improvements his team has been making in the last few games. Manchester City will play against Bournemouth on 13 February at Dean Court.
Feb 11, 2017
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City team is more stable now
WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 schedule: Matches, TV guide, date, time, venue
Play
Chelsea will travel to Turf Moor on Sunday, 12 February, where Burnley has won nine of its 13 matches, the third best home record in the Premier League.
Feb 11, 2017
Antonio Conte embraces Burnley match challenge
