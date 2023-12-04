Deepika Padukone often makes head-turning appearances at the red carpet, airports and events. On Sunday, diva Deepika made yet another striking appearance at the Academy Museum Gala, which was held in Los Angeles. Deepika walked the red carpet looking breathtakingly.

She opted for a blue velvet evening gown and wore a diamond jewellery,

Before attending the big night, Deepika took to her social media handle and dropped several pictures.

On Instagram stories, Deepika shared back-to-back her look in the velvet outfit.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Hollywood stars including Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa were spotted posing for photographers on the star-studded red carpet. Joining them were stars like Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Meryl Streep, among many others.

For those unversed, the annual Academy Museum Gala aims to raise funds for the museum's exhibitions and public programming.

Work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. She made a striking cameo appearance.

She will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film also features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will be seen next in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' wherein she will be seen essaying the role of cop. The film has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh.