Cricketer NC Aiyappa got engaged to Kannada actress Anu Poovamma in a simple event surrounded by a close few well-wishers. The couple exchanged the engagement rings at Kodava Samaja in Vasantha Pura, Bengaluru.

As per the reports, Aiyappa and Poovamma had their engagement in the presence of their family members and relatives. Though the wedding date is yet to be fixed, the couple is likely to tie the knot in Virajpet next year.

Usually, wedding and engagement ceremonies of celebrities hog the media limelight. But Aiyappa and Anu opted for a low-key event.

Anu Poovamma has starred in movies like Karvva, Kathachitra, Life Super and Pani Puri. She currently portrays a negative role in the daily soap, Muddu Lakshmi.

NC Aiyappa is a cricketer, who played for Karnataka in the Ranji trophy. He made his first-class debut in 2001 and went on to represent the state in 32 matches.

The 38-year old, who is the brother of Kannada actress Prema, had taken part in Kannada Bigg Boss season 3 hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. Aiyappa's appearance on the reality show had sparked rumors of him dating Pooja Gandhi after the show.