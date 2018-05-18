Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the 52nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday, May 18.

When is DD vs CSK and how to watch it live in India

The IPL 2018 tie between DD and CSK will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

DD vs CSK - Preview

MS Dhoni-led CSK have already sealed a spot in the playoffs but a win on Friday will help them secure a spot in the top two of the points table — teams finishing on 1-2 will have two shots at qualifying for the final.

CSK have not been able to stitch two successive wins since their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 22. Nonetheless, the two-time champions are heading into the match on the back of a dominant eight-wicket win over table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The second-placed team also start as favourites, given their positive head-to-head record (12-5) against the Daredevils. Notably, CSK have lost only one of the five matches they have played so far at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

With a spot in the top two up for grabs, CSK are unlikely to tinker with the playing XI that crushed the Sunrisers last Sunday.

Struggling Daredevils bank on young guns

On the other hand, the Daredevils, who have just secured six points from 12 matches, will be hoping to end their campaign on a high by winning their last two matches.

Reeling from three defeats on the trot, the Daredevils would want a bit of support for their in-form stars Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer, especially at a venue where the boundaries are smaller than normal.

The cameo from 17-year-old Abhishek Sharma and Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane's impressive IPL debut in their last match against RCB at the Kotla should give the Daredevils confidence ahead of what seems to a tough test.

DD vs CSK - Team News

Delhi Daredevils probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, 2 Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Junior Dala, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: MS Dhoni (C & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

IPL 2018 global TV listings and live stream information