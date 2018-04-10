Close Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 winners Chennai Super Kings and season one winner Rajasthan Royals are back in the domestic T20 league after completing a two-year ban. The two franchises will join six other teams in the race to win the title this campaign.

Mumbai Indians won the title after defeating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final in 2017. The latter and Gujarat Lions have been in the IPL for the last two years, but will no longer take part.

Rohit Sharma led side have won the competition for a record three times and are looking to further extend it this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab are the only three franchises who are yet to win the IPL so far after 10 seasons. CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders have won it on two occasions.

The top four teams will qualify for the Play-Off, where there will be three matches to decide the two finalists. The first and the second place team will play Qualifier 1, while third and fourth place team will face each other in Eliminator.

The losing side of Eliminator will be knocked out of the competition. However, the winner of Eliminator and the losing team of Qualifier 1 will play against each other in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will face each other in the final.

Below is the 2018 Indian Premier League table:

Team Played Won Lost NR Tie Points Net Run Rate Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.771 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.598 Kings XI Punjab 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.567 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.271 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.271 Delhi Daredevils 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.567 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.598 Rajasthan Royals 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.771

*Table was last updated after Sunrisers Hyderbad defeated Rajasthan Royals