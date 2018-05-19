Top seed and world number one Simona Halep takes on unseeded Maria Sharapova in the women's singles semi-final of Italian Open 2018 in Rome on Saturday, May 19.

The women's singles semi-final between the two superstars will be played on the center court at Foro Italico from 5 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST.

Rome Masters women's singles semi-final preview

World number 40, Sharapova stunned reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-final on Friday, which was also her first win over a top 10 player in the ongoing season.

In a match that extended to three hours and 10 minutes, the longest WTA tie on clay in the ongoing season, Sharapova held nerves to clinch a crucial win over Ostapenko.

The Russian superstar was blown away in the first 30 minutes of the encounter as she was struggling to hit winners and found herself down at 5-2. However, she fought back and forced a tie-breaker only to concede the first set to her opponent.

Sharapova though stepped up and hit winners towards Ostapenko's backhand side consistently. Also, the Latvian youngster was committing quite a lot of unforced errors, making it easier for her experienced opponent.

Sharapova, who returned from the doping ban in April last year, had been struggling for consistency and improved showing on clay that should help boost her confidence.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, who had reached the quarter-final of Monte Carlo Masters as well, has a 7-1 head-to-head record against Halep. However, the Romanian won their most recent meeting — China Open in October 2017.

Halep booked her berth in the semi-final after demolishing world number seven Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 on Friday. The 26-year-old has not dropped a single set in the ongoing tournament thus far and will start Saturday's semi-final as the favorite.

Sharapova has stitched a few morale-boosting wins over the last few weeks, but she has to be at her best for standing a chance against Halep. The Russian cannot afford to be erratic as her higher-ranked opponent, unlike Ostapenko, will certainly punish her.

