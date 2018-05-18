Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is reconsidering his decision to hang up his boots after reportedly receiving some interesting offers from European heavyweights. The 40-year-old had announced his decision to leave Juventus, after 17 years with the club on Thursday, May 17.

The Juventus legend might be headed to Anfield as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned a bid, according to The Sun. Manchester City have also joined the race as they are searching for someone to support first-choice shot-stopper Ederson, the report added.

Meanwhile, Ligue One giants Paris Saint-Germain have offered a two-year contract for Buffon, according to ESPN.

Buffon joined Turin's Juventus in 2001, and has led the team as captain since 2012, helping Juventus win seven consecutive Serie A championships, and four national "Coppa Italia" trophies.

On Saturday afternoon, Juventus will face Hellas-Verona in Turin in the 38th and last game of the regular season, after winning its seventh title last Sunday.

Named captain of the national team in 2011, Buffon is the most capped Italian international with 176 international appearances, and the fourth-most capped footballer of all time.

During a press conference on Thursday, he confirmed he would leave, pointing out that the Azzurri "have many relevant young goalkeepers, who need to gain experience."

His farewell at international level might come on June 4, when Italy hosts a friendly against the Netherlands in Turin.

The goalkeeper announced his retirement from international competition in 2017 after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but later he agreed to stay for friendlies in 2018.

He was named goalkeeper of the year by FIFA in 2017. In 2011, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) also named him the world's best goalkeeper of the 21st century and in 2012 he was named the best goalkeeper of the past 25 years.

(With inputs from IANS)