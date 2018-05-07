SRH have a positive head-to-head record against RCB (5 wins, 4 loses and a tie).

Virat Kohli's men will be out of playoffs contention if they lose Monday.

SRH are heading into the match on the back of a four-game winning streak.

Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad host sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 7.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online in India

SRH vs RCB will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

SRH vs RCB - IPL 2018 match preview

Sunrisers need a win to all but seal their place in the playoffs. If the home team manages to do so, RCB's chances of making it to the playoffs will take a serious hit.

History and recent form favor Kane Williamson's men. The Hyderabad-based franchise have won three of their last four games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium against RCB. They have also remained unbeaten in their last four games, crushing opponents with their bowling might.

SRH bowlers will be licking their lips to bowling on their home turf against RCB, who were able to manage only 127 on a better batting track at Pune against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 5.

Can RCB survive SRH's bowling test?

Run-making at the venue has been difficult throughout the season and the visiting batsmen Monday need to be at their best if they are to tackle the Sunrisers bowling unit, which has been on top its game in the ongoing season.

Parthiv Patel's brisk 50 in Pune comes as a boost to RCB, who will be without Quinton de Kock. However, the inconsistent batting form of skipper Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers has been a big cause for concern.

Meanwhile, RCB will be well served if they bring in an extra spinner into their playing XI. Washington Sundar and Pawan Negi are local options while Moeen Ali, who has not played so far, deserves a chance.

On the other hand, SRH have the cushion to test their bench strength and work towards settling on a balanced combination before the business end of the tournament.

SRH vs RCB - Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Manan Vohra, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2018 global TV listings and live stream