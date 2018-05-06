MS Dhoni insists that Chennai Super Kings stars will sink or swim together and there is no room for blame game in the team, according to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The India all-rounder heaped praise on his skipper after leading the team to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) meeting Saturday, May 5 in Pune.

Notably, Jadeja had repaid the faith his skipper showed in him by finishing with figures of 18 for 3, dismissing Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and Mandeep Singh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

CSK are sitting at the second spot of the eight-team table after 10 matches, tied on points (14) with leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite having been on a two-year hiatus, the Chennai-based franchise has been able to get down to business straightaway in the ongoing season.

Different players have been stepping up at different times for the two-time champions and the positive team morale is evident in the way they operate on the field. As expected, dealing with pressure has not been much of a problem for the Men in Yellow as they have made it a habit to take the matches deep into the last over this season as well.

"Our team has one motto: irrespective of win or loss, we shouldn't blame a single person for it. It's our mantra," Jadeja told IPL's official website Saturday.

He added: "Mahi [Dhoni] bhai keeps saying that we should swim or sink together. It's great that our leader is giving us so much confidence."

MS wants youngsters to enjoy IPL: Hussey

Meanwhile, batting coach Michael Hussey opined Dhoni is the key man for CSK on and off the field, heaping praise on his "calm and relaxed" approach.

Notably, the World Cup-winning former India captain has shown glimpses of his vintage self in the ongoing season, amassing 360 runs so far. He has already scored more fifties than the tally of last three seasons put together. The "Captain Cool" has been hitting sixes at will and with 27 off them, he is leading the charts.

After what was a busy few days, CSK will have a six-day break before they head to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals (May 11). Another win will all but guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

"He [Dhoni] is such an important for our team — obviously he is the captain for one, he is a fantastic wicketkeeper, he is in unbelievably good form with the bat. This is the best I've seen Dhoni play in the last few years," Hussey said.

"He is the key man in our whole organization, both on and off the field. What I like about him, apart from watching him play in the middle, is the character of the man off the field. He's very calm and relaxed," the former CSK opener added.

"He is very inclusive and tries to enjoy the tournament and gets the young Indian players to enjoy the game. MS really promotes it."